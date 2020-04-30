Gov. Whitmer Signs New Orders Extending the State of Emergency

On Thursday, the Michigan Legislature refused to extend the emergency and disaster declaration that was set to expire at midnight.

Governor Whitmer took action by signing three new executive orders to continue the fight against COVID-19.

The three new executive orders terminated the previous states of emergency and disaster declarations.

The new orders also extend the state of emergency and a state of disaster in Michigan until May 28, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

“While some members of the legislature might believe this crisis is over, common sense and all of the scientific data tells us we’re not out of the woods yet. By refusing to extend the emergency and disaster declaration, Republican lawmakers are putting their heads in the sand and putting more lives and livelihoods at risk. I’m not going to let that happen,” said Governor Whitmer.

It is important to note that this is not extending the stay-at-home order.

For up to date information on the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.