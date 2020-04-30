Foreign Exchange Program Looking for Northern Michigan Host Families for next School Year

Hundreds of foreign exchange students are hoping the pandemic won’t cancel their school year in the U.S.

Every year, dozens make their way to Northern Michigan. Now, local school coordinators are recruiting neighbors to be host families to take them in. But the coronavirus pandemic has made things very complicated.

International Cultural Exchange Services coordinator Penny Bachelder says she has plenty of students but not enough homes willing to take them in during this outbreak.

“Hundreds of kids in the system…are hoping that some family here in Northern Michigan or in this area, Wisconsin or the U.P. would be willing to open their home to them, so that they could have that experience,” said Bachelder. “I have one from Thailand right now that he lost his host family and so he’s disappointed.”

Bachelder and her team coordinate exchanges with students from Thailand, Australia, Brazil and all over Europe and beyond.

This year, some foreign exchange students left early to be with their families, while others stayed in Michigan because it was safer here than at home.

África Fernandez-Escobar from Barcelona, Spain, has spent this year at Gaylord High School and is grateful for the experience.

“I want to be like…American. You know, the experience of high school, because it’s really different from Spain,” she said.

It’s been a great experience for her host family, too, with her host father saying it’s like the family has “gained another daughter.”

“It’s a wonderful experience I would highly recommend taking a foreign exchange student in any opportunity,” said África’s host father, Joenathan Burke.

If you’re interested in hosting a student, you can contact Penny Bachelder directly:

Call or text: 989.980.7866 or email pbachelder@icesusa.org.

You can learn more about the program here: https://www.icesusa.org/