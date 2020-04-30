Federal Social Distancing Guidelines Expire

President Trump’s social distancing guidelines are set to expire Thursday.

Now he’s leaving it up to governors to decide what’s appropriate for their own states.

It comes as more and more states move to re-open their economies.

Minnesota’s governor plans to announce today whether he will extend the state’s stay-at-home order.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida will enter ”phase one” of its reopening process in all but three of the state’s 67 counties on Monday.

”What we’re going to do is allow outdoor seating with social distancing so you need to have at least six feet apart from the tables and then indoors they can do 25 percent capacity,” DeSantis said.

In some of the harder-hit states, like New York, officials are not moving as quickly to re-open.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the situation in his state has been improving, but not quickly enough.

“Death rate, terrible news – 330. You see the decline has been slow, at best, and still disgustingly high,” Cuomo said. “So we’re making progress that’s for sure, but we’re not out of the woods yet. And we’re proceeding with caution, and there are caution signs out there that we should pay attention to.”

Other states easing up on social distancing restrictions include Texas and Iowa.

Wednesday Louisiana’s governor announced he will extend his state’s stay-at-home order until May 15.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to order all beaches and state parks closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Newsom is expected to make the announcement Thursday, according to a memo sent to the California Police Chiefs Association Wednesday.

It comes after he shamed beachgoers who crowded open beaches in Ventura and Orange counties last weekend.

Newsom called them an example of “what not to do” if the state wants to continue its progress in fighting the virus.