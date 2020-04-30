FDA Considers Experimental Drug as Possible Treatment for COVID-19

There has been a potential breakthrough in the treatment of the coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration could be moving to authorize emergency use of an experimental drug in some patients.

The country’s top Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci says there is clear evidence Remdesivir is showing results in slowing the virus.

The drug was originally developed to fight Ebola.

Dr. Fauci says coronavirus patients taking the pill in clinical trials have experienced faster recovery times.

“The data shows that Remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,” he said, “What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus.”

A smaller Chinese study was less conclusive about Remdesivir’s overall benefit. But it did confirm faster recovery in patients who received treatment early.