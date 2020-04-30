Empire Asparagus Festival to Hold Virtual Competitions, Events

The Empire Asparagus Festival may not be happening as normal this year, but organizers are finding a way to hold the festival virtually.

The festival is opening up virtual asparagus competitions starting Friday.

Participants can submit their distance and times along with a picture of themselves to compete in the fun run.

You can also submit recipes to compete in the asparagus cook off, as well as asparagus poetry to compete in the Ode to Asparagus Poetry Contest.

Organizers say this is a great way remind people what the festival is all about.

“It keeps the festival and what it’s all about in the front of people’s minds. It’ll just basically be saying don’t forget Empire. We are still here we are still doing fun things and we hope to see you later this summer if not definitely next year,” said Paul Skinner.

For information on how you can participate in the festival, click here.