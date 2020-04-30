Downtown Sault Ste Marie Hosts Virtual Shopping Hours

If you are missing walking through stores, downtown Sault Ste Marie has a virtual event Thursday night that is just for you.

The Soo’s Downtown Development Authority is hosting a downtown virtual shopping hour.

They hosted the first one last Thursday with six businesses going live on Facebook for one hour showing people around their store and their latest product.

The downtown manager says it was a big hit, with sales totaling over $10,000 for the 6 businesses combined.

So they are doing it again Thursday April 30.

“Without a downtown, there’s not much left in a city and our small businesses are barely hanging in there,” said Justin Knepper, Downtown Manager with the Sault Ste Marie Downtown Development Authority. “So we have to do everything we can to safely encourage people to continue to support small business.”

Thursday April 30 from 6pm to 8pm, these six businesses will go live:

Island Books & Crafts

UP North Wilderness

Das Gift Haus

The Mole Hole

Northern Life Yoga

Monocle Jewelers

To learn more about the event, click here.