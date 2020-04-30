DNR Delays Reopening State Parks, Privately Owned Campgrounds Impacted

The Department of Natural Resources recently updated their re-opening dates for campgrounds and state parks.

“We want more than anything to get things back in order properly and prudently,” says Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation division.

The DNR says state campgrounds will now reopen June 22nd.

Olson says, “In order to get the campgrounds, for example, up to speed, we’ve lost a little over a month of time, so in order to get all of the pieces together, one to hire the people necessary to help us get things back in order operating, again we’re a month behind.”

The DNR would be nearly finished with maintenance and needed construction to reopen.

“We want to minimize that we don’t want this to string out any longer than it has to other than due to the reasons stated of safety and all of that,” says Olson.

For Shane Suiter, a further delay to reopen the Cadillac Woods Campground would be detrimental.

“Looking at the second season, to completely double last year’s numbers that was our goal, that’s what we were looking at, and right now we’re just holding our breath and basically pinching every penny that we can,” says Suiter.

To keep afloat, Suiter and his wife have taken part time jobs, Shane is a stocker at the local Meijer.

“I’m not the kind of guy that just sits around, so with business building mounting as we look to open and no money coming in, I just jumped on every opportunity I could get to just to get some extra money,” says Suiter.

For privately owned campgrounds like Suiter’s, the date to open is still uncertain.

Suiter says, “If we can open by May 15th we will escape by the skin of our teeth I think, I think business will boom this summer, I think people will be ready to get out, but if we have to wait until the end of June, it’s just scary, it’s just scary to think we could lose everything, absolutely everything that we’ve worked for over 20 years.”