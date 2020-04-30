Congressman Bill Huizenga Hosts Telephone Town Hall

Congressman Bill Huizenga is hosting a telephone town hall at 9 a.m.

It will provide an opportunity for west Michigan residents to discuss and ask questions about the COVID-19 virus.

At the Town Hall’s opening, Rep. Huizenga will be updating residents on the Paycheck Protection Program, the HEROES Act, and the Patriot Bonus.

After that, he will be answering questions.

The call will be live streamed at Congressman Huizenga’s website here.

You can catch it on our Facebook page and on the 9&10 News Plus channel on the free SBTV app:

Also on 9&10 News April 30:

At 2 p.m. 9&10 News is hosting a question and answer session with State Rep. Jack O’Malley. It was originally scheduled for Friday, but it had to be postponed because Rep. O’Malley was in Lansing for a key vote.

At 3 p.m. 9&10 News is hosting another question and answer session with a doctor from Munson.

And at 7 p.m. Mid-Michigan T.V. stations are hosting a virtual town hall with Gov. Whitmer, which will air on Local 32.

You can catch all of these events on our Facebook page and on the 9&10 News Plus channel on the free SBTV app.