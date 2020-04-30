Coast Guard Morale Dog Inspires Children’s Book Series

Sarah Himes,

Onyx is the black lab morale dog at the Coast Guard Station St. Ignace. They adopted her in 2008 and has been a continuous light and companion to those at the station. Image Asset

She is also the star of The Adventures of Onyx children’s book series by Tyler Benson.

Every Friday for the past 5 weeks, Tyler has been reading one of the nine books on the Adventures of Onyx Facebook page and tomorrow Onyx will be advancing to senior chief morale dog with a live ceremony!

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste Marie’s Facebook page is hosting – click here to be directed to the page.

The live reading of book 6, The Battle of the Bay Class Dogs will begin at 4pm tomorrow – followed by Onyx’s advancement!

For more information about The Adventures of Onyx book series – click here

