Coast Guard Morale Dog Inspires Children’s Book Series

Onyx is the black lab morale dog at the Coast Guard Station St. Ignace. They adopted her in 2008 and has been a continuous light and companion to those at the station.

She is also the star of The Adventures of Onyx children’s book series by Tyler Benson.

Every Friday for the past 5 weeks, Tyler has been reading one of the nine books on the Adventures of Onyx Facebook page and tomorrow Onyx will be advancing to senior chief morale dog with a live ceremony!

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste Marie’s Facebook page is hosting – click here to be directed to the page.

The live reading of book 6, The Battle of the Bay Class Dogs will begin at 4pm tomorrow – followed by Onyx’s advancement!

