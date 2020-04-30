Business in Focus: BJs Catering, Rental & Event Center

Since 1972, BJs Catering, Rental & Event Center in Gaylord – has been offering excellent service all over Northern Michigan. From regal weddings to private parties, BJs offers a full list of services that fits anyone’s needs.

BJs has found themselves adding on another service to their list – aiding our frontline workers.

Feeling the negative effects of the COVID-19 shockwave, they joined the #GaylordStrong movement to help bring their community together.

‘The Four’s Michelle Dunaway chats with BJs Catering, Rental & Event Center about how they are supporting first responders and staying #GaylordStrong.

For more information about BJs Catering, Rental & Event Center in Gaylord – click here