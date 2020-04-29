Weekday Weather Lesson: El Nino vs. La Nina

In light of this very challenging time and with students out of the classroom, the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team wants to help bring weather lessons to you at home! Doppler 9&10 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn and Forecaster Samantha Jacques will be providing weather-related lessons during the week. Haleigh Vaughn will discuss weather lessons and provide a worksheet, while Samantha Jacques will share hands-on science experiments. You can follow along with the Weekday Weather Lessons by completing the weather worksheet at the bottom of the article. To find the hands-on science experiments, search “Science with Samantha” on our homepage. You can also click on “The Four” to find all of our science and weather-related articles.

Today’s lesson is … El Nino vs. La Nina. You might be wondering how this relates to weather and science. Yes, in Spanish, el nino simply means the little boy and la nina means the little girl. But, when it comes to weather patterns, El Nino and La Nina mean so much more. They are related to wind patterns and ocean circulations in the Pacific Ocean, which can alter weather patterns for a long duration.

There is a normal circulation along the equator. If you remember from “Weekday Weather Lesson: The Oceans”, there are ocean currents that naturally occur along continents. There’s typically cold ocean currents along the west coasts of continents, and typically warm ocean currents along the east coasts of continents. The cold ocean currents move towards the equator, while the warm ocean currents move towards the poles. The picture provided by SciJinks represents the natural trade winds and currents!

Now taking a look at the normal circulation from a different perspective, you can see that normally water temperatures are much warmer on the eastern coast of Australia than towards South America. According to the National Weather Service, the water temperature is about 14 degrees Fahrenheit warmer in the western Pacific Ocean than off the coast of South America. This is due to the natural ocean currents. It provides more precipitation over Australia due to the trade winds and sea breeze. The trade winds naturally travel from east to west, providing nutrient rich water to South America. The deeper, colder water has more nutrients for fish.

When El Nino is happening, there is a shift in the winds and overall circulation. There is higher pressure in Australia than in Tahiti. The trade winds become weaker, and this creates warmer waters at the surface in South America. The fish that are normally off the coast of Peru are not as prominent due to the warmer, less nutrient-rich water. It also creates very dry conditions in Australia, leading to droughts and more wild fires.

When La Nina is happening, it is simply the normal conditions, but much stronger! This leads to lower than normal sea surface temperatures on the coast of South America, and very warm waters in Australia. It also creates very strong trade winds, leading to above average precipitation in Australia. This creates flash flooding and issues along the east coast of Australia.

Do El Nino and La Nina impact us in Northern Michigan? Yes! Any change in weather can affect locations around the globe. El Nino and La Nina change the jet stream patterns over North America. This can determine what kind of weather we have.

El Nino and La Nina have the greatest impacts on our weather during the winter months. Take a look at the photos provided by the National Weather Service. Between December through February during El Nino, Northern Michigan tends to be much warmer. However, between December through February during La Nina, Northern Michigan tends to be much cooler. We see more cold snaps! You can see the affects of El Nino and La Nina across the globe!

The weather can change across the globe based on ocean current circulations.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Center, the average El Nino or La Nina usually lasts for 9-12 months.

