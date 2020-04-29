Troops With Traumatic Brain Injuries to be Awarded Purple Hearts

Dozens of U.S. Service Members are expected to receive Purple Hearts for traumatic brain injuries suffered in a January Iranian missile attack in Iraq.

That’s according to three U.S. defense officials.

The Purple Heart is given to troops who were wounded or killed in combat.

The Pentagon and President Trump initially said no service members were injured or killed in the attack on Al Asad Airbase.

But it later came out that many had traumatic brain injuries after blast waves from the Iranian explosions hit the bunkers they were sheltering in.

It’s still too early to know how many service members will get the award.