Traverse City West Senior High Class of 2020 Reflects on Life During COVID-19 Crisis

The past several weeks have dramatically changed all of our lives and daily activities. Life as we know it, has become socially different. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has taken a major toll on schools in terms of face to face learning, especially with the class of 2020.

When most high school seniors should be planning for graduation or prom, those milestones have been eliminated and taken off the table for this year. It’s something that’s changed up life for seniors in terms of how they finish up the school year and what’s next.

That’s why Melissa Smith chatted with a couple of northern Michigan seniors to get their perspective on the new normal during the COVID-19 crisis. To see the complete interviews with Traverse City West Senior High seniors, Daniel Peacock and Grace Caldwell click on the video link above.

