Traverse City Construction Company Looking Forward to Restarting Projects

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign an executive order to allow construction companies to get back to work.

The order would allow them to start working again next Thursday, May 7th.

Companies like Keen Technical Solutions in Traverse City say many of their projects have been on pause for several weeks.

They have been able to continue work for some companies that were deemed an essential service, but they say they’re looking forward to getting workers safely back on the job.

“Really a lot of it’s going to be left up to us as individual employers, and as teams and as clients and as customers, we’re all going to have to be more understanding, we’re going to have to be compassionate to people’s individual circumstances, we’re going to have to find a way to work people in and out of these projects safely and not risk infection,” said President Tim Pulliam.

Safety measures Keen says they’ll practice include using masks, social distancing and increased sanitation.