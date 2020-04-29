Random Acts of Ice Cream Are Being Given to Health Care Workers

You can spread some sweetness to your favorite health care workers.

Hudsonville ice cream brought back their Random Acts of Ice Cream program.

They are delivering free ice cream pints to health care workers across the country.

Marketing Manager Rachel Messingschlager says all you have to do is nominate someone.

“We’re asking people to nominate any essential workers out there that are making a positive impact on their communities to receive free shipments of ice cream right to their door. It’s a really easy way to say thank you from your home,” Messingschlager says. “We’re hoping we’ll spark a little bit of happiness, make them feel special, make them feel recognized for what they’re doing.”

The program will last through the summer.