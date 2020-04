Millions of people across the country have shown their support for health care workers, but not many have done it quite like this.

This is a photo from the cockpit of a U.S. Navy Blue Angel flying over New York City.

It was all part of a coordinated effort by the Navy and Air Force to honor first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was named Operation America Strong.

The jets flew over parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania as well.