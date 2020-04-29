Northern Michigan School Districts Explain Learning Plans for Remaining School Year

Governor Whitmer ordered in-person instruction suspended for the rest of the school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday, marked the deadline for school districts in Michigan to have learning plans in place for the rest of the school year.

Baldwin Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer says his district chose to go with a hybrid learning plan for the rest of the school year.

“It’s part technology part packet, but what we’ve ended up doing is sending packets to all of our students and there’s communication with teachers either through the phone or through Zoom, or Google Hangouts,” explained Heitmeyer.

It’s a similar approach in Harbor Springs.

“It’s still important for example for a kindergartner, first, second graders to continue to work on their handwriting and to actually read real books, not just online books. Then there are some students that don’t have access to the internet that are pretty much paper and pencil learning packets,” said Michael Behrmann, Harbor Springs Superintendent.

And a number of factors went in to developing these plans.

“It really does put the student at the center of the plan and that’s one thing that the governor and the Michigan Department of Education asked us to do was consider the student first,” said Behrmann.

Now schools are faced with the challenge of figuring out what’s next and a number of situations that could play out.

“We all have a lot of questions, but no one has any answers at the point but I think what it is, it’s looking at every single possible scenario that could play out.” said Behrmann.

“The sooner we have a picture of what next year looks like, the sooner we can be figuring out how to make some things happen that are very new on our radar,” said Heitmeyer.