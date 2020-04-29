Nestle Wins Legal Challenge to Boost Pumping Operations in Osceola Co.

We have an update on Nestle’s request to boost its pumping operations in Osceola County.

A Michigan judge ruled in favor of Nestle and its permit that would allow them to increase the amount of water they pump at a well near Evart.

The permit allows Nestle to increase pumping from 250 gallons per minute to 400 gallons per minute.

However, the Michigan Court of Appeals sided with Osceola Township, which blocked Nestle’s request to build a booster pump at the well site.

Nestle said in February it would not appeal that decision.

The company issued a statement saying they believe EGLE’s decision to approve their permit was appropriate and have confidence in the science behind the application.

Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation issued a statement saying they’ll continue their challenge however they can.