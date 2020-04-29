MTM On The Road: Iron Fish Distillery Virtual Mixology Classes

Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville has their doors closed right now, but that doesn’t mean you can still order their variety of spirits and now, their hand sanitizer.

While you can’t go inside, they are doing scheduled curbside pickups Monday’s and Friday’s from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. However if you can’t make those times, Iron Fish says they’ll be sure to accommodate you.

The launch of their hand sanitizer products has helped so many in the community as Iron Fish has teamed up with local hospitals to provide some to healthcare workers.

Iron Fish is also making sure to keep everyone entertained at home with virtual drink mixology classes.

They are hosting Saturday evening Facebook live classes using their spirits, along with some other local products to make a delicious cocktail right at home.

Our On the Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie take us there virtually to give us a taste of how you can take part in the virtual mixology classes every week.