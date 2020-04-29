The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says multiple law enforcement agencies and K-9s are searching for a missing special needs child in Sault Ste. Marie.

The 13-year-old has Down syndrome and is nonverbal. She was last seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday near the Washington Elementary School’s Project Playground.

She has brown hair and was wearing plaid pajamas in red, black, and grey. She may also have a light blue jacket with black winter boots. They say she is about 4-feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 108 pounds.

People who live near the search area are being asked to check unlocked buildings, sheds and vehicles.