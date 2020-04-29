Missing Sault Ste Marie Girl Found Safe, Police Chief Thanks Public for Help

A missing Sault Ste Marie girl was found safe just over a mile from where she went missing Tuesday morning.

Sault Ste Marie Police say they got a call around 4am Tuesday that a 13-year-old girl with special needs was missing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined Sault Ste Marie Police in the search.

They began searching the area near Washington Elementary School’s Project Playground.

Police say the girl was found just after 10:30am Tuesday at an apartment building over a mile from her home.

They say another relative lives there, but the girl knocked on the wrong door.

That resident called police.

The police chief thanks the quick response from the community.

“The response from the community was outstanding what I saw this morning I’ve never seen before,” Sault Ste Marie Police Chief John Riley said. “Not knowing where the girl was, all the help we got helped us search the immediate area.”

The girl has been reunited with her family.