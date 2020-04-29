Michigan Mortuary Response Team to Help With Surge of Deaths

The state is activating its mortuary response team for the first time ever.

The Michigan Mortuary Response Team is a collaboration of volunteers from across the state including medical examiners, law enforcement and funeral directors.

It was created 10 years ago for emergency and disaster planning.

With the surge of deaths from the pandemic, the team will help local health care facilities.

They provide safe transfer, identification and storage of remains until funeral homes can work with families to make plans.

If you’re a professional interested in volunteering, click here.