Michelle Cooks: Creamy Tuscan Sausage Gnocchi

Running out of meal ideas? Michelle Dunaway is in the Heritage House Kitchen to save us from our mundane dinner choices. She serves up some delicious comfort food that is wonderful for a quick and easy meal option for the whole family. Check out the Creamy Tuscan Sausage Gnocchi featured on today’s segment of ‘Michelle Cooks’.

Ingredients 8.8 ounces Italian sausages crumbled

3 cloves garlic minced

1/2 cup chicken broth

1 cup heavy/whipping cream

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes

1 pound potato gnocchi

1.5 cups (packed) fresh baby spinach

1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

Fresh basil (optional) to taste

Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions Take the sausage meat out of the casings and crumble it into a deep skillet. Sauté the sausage over medium-high heat, breaking it up as you go along, until browned (about 5-7 minutes). Stir in the garlic and cook for about 30 seconds. Add the chicken broth, cream, lemon juice, sun-dried tomatoes, and gnocchi to the pan. Give it a good stir. Reduce the heat to medium and cover the pan. Cook for 5 minutes. Give the gnocchi a stir and then add in the spinach. Cover the pan again for 1-2 minutes until the spinach has wilted. Stir in the parmesan and basil (if using). Ensure the gnocchi is cooked through and the sauce is thickened to your liking (cook for another minute or two if necessary). Season with salt & pepper to taste and serve immediately.

to pre-cook the gnocchi. It cooks right in the sauce and the starch released from the potatoes will thicken the sauce. Anything around the 8.8 oz ballpark for the sausages will work. I bought a 5-pack of Johnsonville mild Italian sausages and used half of it. Feel free to just buy sausage meat if that’s easier.

I used the oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes that come in a jar. I drained the oil prior to adding them to the skillet.

Today’s ingredients were supplied by Burritt’s Fresh Markets in Traverse City.