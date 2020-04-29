Manistee Community Foundation Awards Grants to Six Local Organizations

The Manistee Community Foundation just awarded $7,000 in grants to six local organizations lending a hand during the COVID-19 crisis.

This is the second round of grants given out by the community response fund.

They’ve awarded a total of $10,000 so far.

The money distributed will go toward supplies and food for the youth and other community members.

The Manistee Council On Aging will receive $2,000 to help provide fresh food to seniors in Manistee.

“We have been very lucky people just keep dropping stuff off so we can make sure the seniors get what they need. We are all struggling trying to keep the normalcy in our community and any way that we can help is so important,” said Executive Director Sarah Howard.

