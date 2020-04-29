J&S Hamburg South Airport Providing Meals Across Grand Traverse County

One of the oldest diners in Northern Michigan is giving back to their community in this time of crisis. J&S Hamburg on South Airport Rd. in Traverse City has been around since the ’70s. Over the years they’ve made a name for themselves with their outstanding burgers, fish and breakfast menu options, but now, they’re known around town for serving their community.

For the last several weeks, Jason and Tiffany McQueer have been giving back in every way they can. They are running Project Feed the Kids, a project where, to date, they have handed out thousands of free meals to feed children. Not only are they serving kids in Grand Traverse County but they’re delivering food to Munson Healthcare professionals weekly and giving free meals to first responders who stop by their location Monday-Thursday.

“They are so thankful, they’re so happy to be able to receive a home-cooked meal, especially when they’re frontline workers right now dealing with all of this,” says Tiffany McQueer. That gratitude expressed is what keeps them going at J&S. Many of these families and essential workers have been loyal patrons from the start so they are happy to give back to them in any way they can. Jason explains, “they are friends and they become family when they dine here.”

At this time, you can support J&S Hamburg by calling and ordering pick-up or by donating to help them continue to give back to essential workers. They are also extremely grateful for those who have already donated or been supporting them during this time.

click here, to learn more about J&S Hamburg South Airport.