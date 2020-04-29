Gov. Whitmer to take Regional Approach to Reopening State Economy

When will the state’s economy re-open? That’s the million-dollar question.

It’s one Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been very careful about answering. She hasn’t laid out detailed plans yet, but says when it happens, it will be in stages and when health data shows it’s safe.

She has divided the state eight sections, and will take a regional approach to reopening. Decisions about when will be based on COVID-19 data. Places like Metro Detroit, with high clusters of cases will open later, while the U.P. and other places with small patient numbers could open the soonest.

Most of the northern lower peninsula falls into the “Traverse City region” but there are a few counties like Mason, Lake, Osceola and Mecosta that are being grouped with Grand Rapids.

While Kent county has more than 1,300 positive patients, places like Osceola county have numbers in the single digits.

Reed City Manager Ron Howell has mixed feelings about being part of the same region.

“You wrestle with the fact that, yes, we’re in this region, we’re in this area, and we know Kent county is beginning to spike, in getting some numbers,” said Howell. “Those are the concerns we wrestle with but still move ahead. Osceola county has a small number of cases, but we know it’s out there.”

Osceola, Lake and Mecosta are all already part of the same emergency preparedness region with Grand Rapids, and the Lake County emergency manager says they’re used to working together.

“We have a really good working relationship with the emergency managers in those 13 counties which goes as south as Ottawa, Kent, Ionia [counties],” said Patrick Maddox. “If they’re breaking it down by regions like this, I think it’s probably a good thing because we’re already all on the same page.”

Maddox added that he wants to see the governor’s full reopening plan before he can make any other judgements or opinions on the groupings.

Governor Whitmer has not named a date for reopening any part of the state.