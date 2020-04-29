Gov. Whitmer Announces Plan to Offer Free College to Essential Workers

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new plan to offer free college to essential workers.

The “Futures for Frontliners” program will provide a tuition-free pathway to college or a technical certificate to essential workers who don’t have a college degree.

The program includes workers like the ones staffing hospitals and nursing homes, stocking the shelves at grocery stores, providing child care to critical infrastructure workers, manufacturing PPE, protecting public safety, picking up trash, or delivering supplies.

The program was inspired federal government’s support of soldiers returning from World War II by providing educational opportunities.

“The Futures for Frontliners program is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to those who have risked their lives on the front lines of this crisis. This program will ensure tuition-free college opportunities and give these dedicated Michiganders an opportunity to earn a technical certificate, associate degree or even a bachelor’s degree,” Governor Whitmer said. “I want to assure all of our workers we will never forget those of you who stepped up and sacrificed their own health during this crisis. You’re the reason we’re going to get through this.”