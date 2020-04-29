Feeding America Helps Over 300 Households in Cedarville

Stores in Michigan are teaming up to address the growing number of people turning to food banks during the coronavirus crisis.

In the Upper Peninsula on Wednesday, a Feeding America food distribution truck made a stop in Cedarville at the Great Lakes Boat Building School.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of the state of the economy, this distribution was much needed.

Two dozen volunteers helped.

More than 300 households were served, each with a large box of food.

“It is a lot. It’s 50 pounds of food for each family. It’s not enough to feed a family for two weeks or anything, but it certainly helps. And then of course, they can go to the food banks,” said Pat Odernheimer.

If you need additional assistance, you should contact the Cedar Post Thrift Shop in Cedarville.