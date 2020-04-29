Crystal Mountain Golf Course Opens with Restrictions

Governor Whitmer recently lifted some restrictions to her stay-at-home order, and that includes allowing golf courses to open up.

Many courses around the state are already welcoming guests but with extra precautions.

Crystal Mountain’s Bestie Valley Golf Course opened for the season on Wednesday, in Thompsonville.

The head golf pro, Greg Babinec, tells us players must still practice social distancing.

Crystal Mountain also got rid of touch points on the course and they’re putting more space in between tee times.

“When the first tee is clear, we’ll get another group to the first tee. And so there won’t be a whole lot of congregating going on,” said Babinec.

Crystal Mountain is now taking all golf reservations and payments ahead of time over the phone.