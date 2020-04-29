COVID-19 Infections Surge Past 1 Million in U.S.

There are now more than 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S.

That’s about a third of the worldwide total.

And now the country’s death toll projections are going up as states begin to loosen restrictions.

Parts of the country that have seen relatively few confirmed cases are pushing ahead with plans to restart their economies. That includes states like Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

But as more states move to allow businesses to reopen, Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could come with risks.

“If we are unsuccessful, or prematurely try to open up, and we have additional outbreaks that are out of control,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said. “It could be a rebound to get us right back in the same boat that we were in a few weeks ago.”

With fewer people following social distancing guidelines, the University of Washington has increased its estimated coronavirus death toll from 66,000 to more than 74,000.

As of now, the U.S. has reported nearly 60,000 deaths.

Some of the sailors who tested positive for coronavirus on the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt will be returning to the ship soon.

Defense officials say the returning sailors have now tested negative for coronavirus twice.

Nearly 5,000 sailors had to get off of the ship to get tested last month. The Navy isn’t saying how many of them are being allowed back on.

The U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt is the same vessel that a naval captain sounded the alarm on last month.

Captain Brett Crozier was fired after he expressed concerns about his crew’s health on the ship.