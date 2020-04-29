COVID-19 Drive-in Site Open in Mt. Pleasant

A new COVID-19 testing site is available for people in Isabella County.

Isabella Citizens for Health in Mt. Pleasant is providing drive-through testing from noon to two p-m Monday through Friday.

The health center is located at 2790 Health Parkway in Mt. Pleasant.

People are recommended to call 989-953-5320 first to schedule an appointment.

Once people drive to the covered main entrance, staff will conduct the screening, which takes only a few minutes.

Michael McConnon, medical director at Isabella Citizens for Health, says, “So far, we’ve tested 85 people. We’re continuing to test more and more. This week alone we’ve been testing 15 to 25 people each day, so we are trying to continue to expand that. We’re getting more and more calls.”

The health center hopes the additional site will give more Isabella residents another option for testing to stop the spread.