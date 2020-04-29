Cooking With Chef Hermann: Green Goddess Veggie Crunch Sandwich

Ingredients:

¼ C Basil (can use dill, tarragon or parsley in place of basil or mixture)

¼ C Chives chopped

½ C Baby Spinach leaves

¼ C Mayonnaise

¼ C Plain Yogurts

1/2 lemon plus zest

1 tsp honey

½ tsp granulated garlic

Salt and Pepper

¼ Hot House Cucumber

1 Avocado

8 oz. marinated mozzarella (available in deli or marinate in olive oil, red pepper flakes, garlic, salt and splash of vinegar)

1 C Sprouts

4 slices multigrain bread

Directions:

In a blender: process basil, chives, spinach, honey, garlic, mayonnaise and yogurt. Zest in lemon peel and squeeze of ½ lemon. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Build your sandwich with avocado slices, cucumbers, mozzarella, spouts with sauce drizzled on each side of bread.

