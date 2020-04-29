Cooking With Chef Hermann: Green Goddess Veggie Crunch Sandwich
Green Goddess Veggie Crunch Sandwich
Ingredients:
- ¼ C Basil (can use dill, tarragon or parsley in place of basil or mixture)
- ¼ C Chives chopped
- ½ C Baby Spinach leaves
- ¼ C Mayonnaise
- ¼ C Plain Yogurts
- 1/2 lemon plus zest
- 1 tsp honey
- ½ tsp granulated garlic
- Salt and Pepper
- ¼ Hot House Cucumber
- 1 Avocado
- 8 oz. marinated mozzarella (available in deli or marinate in olive oil, red pepper flakes, garlic, salt and splash of vinegar)
- 1 C Sprouts
- 4 slices multigrain bread
Directions:
In a blender: process basil, chives, spinach, honey, garlic, mayonnaise and yogurt. Zest in lemon peel and squeeze of ½ lemon. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Build your sandwich with avocado slices, cucumbers, mozzarella, spouts with sauce drizzled on each side of bread.