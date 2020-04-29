Cooking With Chef Hermann: Green Goddess Veggie Crunch Sandwich

Web Staff,

Green Goddess Veggie Crunch Sandwich

Ingredients:

  • ¼ C Basil (can use dill, tarragon or parsley in place of basil or mixture)
  • ¼ C Chives chopped
  • ½ C Baby Spinach leaves
  • ¼ C Mayonnaise
  • ¼ C Plain Yogurts
  • 1/2 lemon plus zest
  • 1 tsp honey
  • ½ tsp granulated garlic
  • Salt and Pepper
  • ¼ Hot House Cucumber
  • 1 Avocado
  • 8 oz. marinated mozzarella (available in deli or marinate in olive oil, red pepper flakes, garlic, salt and splash of vinegar)
  • 1 C Sprouts
  • 4 slices multigrain bread

Directions:

In a blender: process basil, chives, spinach, honey, garlic, mayonnaise and yogurt.  Zest in lemon peel and squeeze of ½ lemon.  Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Build your sandwich with avocado slices, cucumbers, mozzarella, spouts with sauce drizzled on each side of bread.

