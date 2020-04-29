Connecting the Community through an ‘Artistic Response Art Project’

Central Montcalm art teacher, Laura Ruggles is encouraging all of us to engage in a little bit of art therapy and making a call out to people of all ages to create a work of their own. She talks to us about her Artistic Response Project, and how she hopes to inspire all of us while creating connections.

