CMU Students Study Crisis Management During COVID-19 Pandemic

Students in a crisis communication class at Central Michigan University are getting a first-hand look at how public officials are handling the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is going to be a chapter in every book,” says Diane Krider, Associate Professor in the College of Communications and Media Art at CMU.

Krider says never thought that while teaching a crisis communications class at CMU that an actual crisis would happen.

“When you have a crisis of this magnitude that is a moment to live the experience and learn about it,” says Krider.

So, for her student’s final project, they’re analyzing every press conference, news article or post from the national level, state and on campus.

Krider says, “The students are watching all of the press conferences and they’re able to analyze those press conferences of effective communication or not effective communication, consistency of messaging and all of the other areas that we’ve discussed this semester.”

Public relations major Katie Prebelich and her partner are analyzing the rhetoric between President Trump and Governor Whitmer.

Prebelich says, “That’s kind of the route that we’re taking, and it’s been a really cool opportunity to really be engaged in the world around us and connect it to the work that we’re doing in class.”

Krider says she wants her students to notice different perspective, communication styles between women and men and the various factors that go into reaching the media.

Prebelich says, “What’s been really cool about this is that the information that we’ve been learning about is settling so much more because it’s connecting with what we’re experiencing every day, what we’re watching on the news and just our everyday life.”

In the case of a future crisis, Krider says her students will have the first-hand look and how to communicate it.

Prebelich says, “It’s really interesting to have the opportunity to take a crisis communications class right in the middle of a crisis and to be able to see how folks from different sectors are handling it.”