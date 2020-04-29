Clinton Endorses Biden, Amash Explores Presidential Bid as Libertarian

Hillary Clinton has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president.

She made the announcement Tuesday afternoon while appearing as Biden’s special guest at his virtual town hall event.

Her endorsement is a significant boost for Biden.

The former secretary of state still enjoys strong support from an array of Democratic voters.

Clinton received more than 65 million votes four years ago as the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate.

And she has proven to be an effective fundraiser throughout her political career.

Former President Barack Obama, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also endorsed Biden earlier this month.

And another candidate could be entering the presidential race.

Republican-turned-Independent Congressman Justin Amash from Michigan formed an exploratory committee for a long-shot bid as a Libertarian candidate.

He made waves last year as the only House Republican to support impeaching President Trump during the Russia investigation.

He eventually voted for both articles against the president as an Independent.

If Amash were to run in the general election, he would have to win the Libertarian Party’s nomination at its convention in Austin, Texas.

That’s set for the end of May.

However, the timing could change because of the coronavirus pandemic.