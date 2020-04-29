CDC Recommends Social Distancing Guidelines for Pets

Researchers at Duke University say a pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The dog’s family was part of a study and several human family members also tested positive. This comes days after the CDC confirmed the virus in two pet cats in New York.

The CDC says it knows about “a small number of pets, including cats and dogs, reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19.”

The agency says “the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low.”

The CDC is recommending social distancing guidelines for pets, just like humans:

– Only let pets interact with people and animals in the same household

– Keep cats indoors so they don’t interact with other people or animals

– Walk dogs on a leash and keep at least 6 feet away from other people and animals

– Avoid dog parks and other public places with crowds

– If you feel sick, avoid close contact with your pet

– If you have to take care of a pet while you’re sick, wear a cloth face covering and wash your hands before and after