Cadillac Area YMCA Posts Daily Exercise Routines Online

The Cadillac Area YMCA is encouraging families and individuals to keep active and stay healthy.

The YMCA posts fun workouts on Facebook for the entire family each day.

Their staff creates exercise videos from cardio drumming to Tabata.

Membership & Marketing Director Paul King says they want to continue their classes for the community and encourage everyone to try something new.

“There’s a lot of fun classes that we’re doing right now that people may not have been aware of, or just were nervous like ‘I don’t want to go stand in front of people and jump around and hit on a big exercise ball.’ Do it at home and all of a sudden there’s that comfort level,” King says. “The day that we get to open back up the door, hopefully we’ve encouraged some people to try new things.”

The online classes are available right now at no cost. Check out the Facebook page here.