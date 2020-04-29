Business in Focus: mBank in Gaylord

The way we access our money has changed quite a bit in the last month, and a local bank chain is striving to make our lives a little easier.

With locations all over Northern Michigan, mBank is offering safe drive-thru services to make sure their customers are their top priority.

In this edition of Business in Focus, we talk to Wendy Kauffman, the branch manager at mBank’s Gaylord location, about how they are playing their part in their community and staying #GaylordStrong.

