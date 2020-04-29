Amash Explores Presidential Bid as Libertarian

Another candidate could be entering the presidential race.

Republican-turned-Independent Congressman Justin Amash from Michigan formed an exploratory committee for a long-shot bid as a Libertarian candidate.

He made waves last year as the only House Republican to support impeaching President Trump during the Russia investigation.

He eventually voted for both articles against the president as an Independent.

If Amash were to run in the general election, he would have to win the Libertarian Party’s nomination at its convention in Austin, Texas.

That’s set for the end of May.

However, the timing could change because of the coronavirus pandemic.