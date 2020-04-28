White House Unveils New Testing Guidelines, 19 States Ease Restrictions

The White House has unveiled a new national coronavirus testing plan geared toward getting the country back to work.

It comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. inches closer to 1 million.

President Trump announced the new strategy Monday, calling it a blueprint for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Adm. Brett Giroir, HHS Assistant Health Secretary, says the plan calls for widespread testing and emphasizes partnerships between government and the private sector.

“We will be able to supply every state with the supplies and the test that they need that will dramatically increase the tests we’ve done to this point,” Giroir said.

On the financial relief front, the Paycheck Protection Program for small business owners is back online after Congress passed a multi-billion dollar relief bill last week to replenish its funding.

19 States Ease Pandemic Restrictions

Nineteen states have already started to loosen their social distancing restrictions in an effort to get their economies back up and running.

In Georgia and Tennessee, restaurants were allowed to resume dine-in service Tuesday. But many establishments chose to stay closed.

And those that did open saw few customers.

Meanwhile, there’s growing frustration in states that have chosen to remain closed as business owners struggle to stay afloat.

Many governors fear reopening their states too soon could cause coronavirus cases to spike.

California’s GOV. Newsom Scolds Beachgoers

California is weighing the cons of a crackdown after high temperatures led to crowded beaches in recent days.

Gov. Gavin Newsom scolded the beach-goers, saying their behavior is an example of what not to do.

He also warned ignoring the state’s social distancing guidelines could delay the state’s eventual reopening.

“The only thing that will set us back is our behavior,” Newsom said. “The only thing that will set us back is people stopping to practice physical distancing and appropriate social distancing.”

The crowded beaches have local officials weighing the possibility of temporary weekend closures.