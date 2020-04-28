Traverse City Restaurants Work to Support Employees During Coronavirus Pandemic

Some restaurants in Traverse City are making sure their employees are taken care of while being out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurant Partners Management owns Apache Trout Grill, The Flap Jack Shack, Boone’s Prime Time Pub, and The Omelette Shoppe.

Every Tuesday, their employees have been able to pick up food, gift cards and much-needed supplies.

The restaurants also gave their food to staff and local charities when they made the decision to close last month.

“I have some savings I can live on, but a lot of restaurant workers don’t. They put their passion into their job every day and it’s important that we take care of them. And we’re trying to keep our rosters together to make sure we open strong for the summer season up here,” said Jeff Lobdell President of Restaurant Partners Management, LLC.

The restaurants say they’ll keep giving food and other essentials to their employees for as long as it’s needed.

They hope to reopen by May 15th.