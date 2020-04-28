Traverse Area District Library Gives Free Library Cards to Local Students

Schools and libraries are closed throughout Michigan but students still need to learn so one local library is working to help make that possible.

Traverse City Area Public Schools teamed up with the Traverse Area District Library.

They’re giving free library cards to each of the district’s nearly 10,000 students.

This will give students access to the library’s virtual catalog of books, music and movies suitable for all levels of learning.

“We’re really excited to share additional online resources with families right now. I think there’s a great need. Traverse area district library has a great amount of resources and a lot of opportunities for our students,” said Christine Guitar.

Students will get a physical library card and have full access when it’s deemed safe.