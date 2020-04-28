The Power of Practicing Gratitude: “It Literally Changes Our Brain”

In the blink of an eye so much has changed in each of our lives. With that, many of us have lost sight of what is important and how much there is to still be grateful for.

Nicole Ball LMSW is a Mental Health Therapist and owner of Mental Wellness Counseling in Traverse City. She explains the power of gratitude and the changes it can bring to our everyday lives. “When we practice gratitude and make a very intentional and very conscious effort to practice that gratitude, it literally changes our brain.”

There are several simple ways you can tangibly express/show your gratitude. The Four’s Madison Gardner, did some research to find at-home activities to practice gratitude.

JOURNALING– Journaling is one of the most common ways to express gratitude. Daily or weekly people will make it a goal to jot down a few things they were grateful for that day. Whether it be a surprise phone call, a sunny day, etc. people will make it their goal to come up with a list of things no matter how bad their day may have been.

THANK YOU NOTES- Something so simple but can put into words how you feel about someone or something. Now is a great time to send out “thank you” notes to Essential Workers in your life, friends you’re grateful for and family who has been there for you unconditionally.

PHOTO COLLAGE- Print out some of your favorite photos of things that bring you joy. Whether that be a specific memory, place, outfit, etc. print those out and make a collage you can look at when the going gets tough…

GRATITUDE JAR- The Gratitude Jar is another great, creative way to show how and what you’re feeling. Grab any old jar laying around the house, decorate it in a way that is representative of your own unique style and then every day put three separate things you’re grateful for in the jar. On a down day, pull these little gratitude notes out and reflect on all there is to be grateful for.

GRATITUDE TREE- This is a very kid-friendly exercise that encourages you to not only use both your creativity and imagination.

Supplies you will need- vase, rocks, tree branch, scissors, yarn, construction paper, markers.

Head outside to grab a handful of small rocks and a branch that resembles a small tree.

Fill the vase with rocks and cut the branch to the size/shape you and your family would like. Put them branch in the rocks and make sure it’s held in place.

grab colorful paper or make colorful paper with markers and then cut out leaf shapes (you can find several templates online if you look up leaf template).

cut the leaves out and write what you’re grateful for on them. Make sure, when drawing you make a thick stem for a future step…

Carefully poke a hole with a pencil/pen through the stem of the leaf.

String the yarn/string through the whole and tie it to the gratitude tree.

And there you have it, a perfectly sweet reminder of all of the things you love in life.

Remember… There are brighter days ahead!