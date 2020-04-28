“The Butterfly Warrior Project” Helps Those with a Troubled Past

With the stay home – stay safe orders in place for several weeks now, many people are trying new things to stay sane, or renewing something that they have not done for years.

Kaylenah Dumas has always had an eye for creativity. It all started when she was a toddler when her grandma introduced her to drawing with crayons and pencils. And now staying at home, she started up some serious work.

This time working not with crayons or pencils, but rather with spray paint.

Dumas has started “The Butterfly Warrior Project” on FaceBook. Through her work, it is to help those who have a troubled past.

