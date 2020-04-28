Thank A Nurse with Grandpa Shorter’s in Petoskey for National Nurses’ Week

National Nurses’ Week kicks off May 6, and a Northern Michigan store wants to make sure local nurses are appreciated.

Grandpa Shorter’s Gifts in Petoskey has started a special thank a nurse program.

They are asking people donate $20, and they’ll donate a $25 gift card to a nurse at McLaren Northern Michigan.

Their goal is 500 gift cards, which is about the number of nurses that work during National Nurses’ Week.

Grandpa Shorter’s says they are big believers in giving back.

“We thought it would be a kind gesture to thank the nurses at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey, we know our customers want to give back and say thanks, so this makes for a really great program,” said Sommer Poquette, Marketing with Grandpa Shorter’s Gifts. “It’s just a small token of appreciation.”

To donate to the “Thank a Nurse” program, click here.