Taste the Local Difference Showcases Local Businesses in 2020 Food Guide

We talk with our ‘Friend of The Four’ – Tricia Phelps from Taste the Local Difference about the massive, local food guide for 2020. Debuting at the end of May, this guide showcases local food businesses while providing an excellent resource for the community.

Michelle Dunaway gets the details from Tricia about how we can access this guide, and discusses how we can eat and shop local.

For more information about Taste the Local Difference – click here