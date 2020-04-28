Supreme Court Ruling on Obamacare Dispute: Insurers Can Sue to Collect Billions

The Supreme Court of the United States has cleared the way for insurers to collect billions of dollars in payments under the Affordable Care Act.

In the early days of the ACA, also known as Obamacare, insurers agreed to offer lower premiums to encourage participation.

That’s because the law guaranteed partial reimbursement for any potential losses in the healthcare exchanges.

But Republican lawmakers refused to provide those reimbursements.

In an 8-1 ruling Monday, the Supreme Court justices said the government should honor its obligations.

To recover the money, insurance companies will likely have to sue the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The pay-out could amount to at least $12 billion.