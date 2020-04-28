Senator Stabenow Announces New Funding for Mental Health, Addiction Services

Senator Debbie Stabenow announced on Tuesday that $54 million in new funding will be distributed to 18 behavioral health clinics across Michigan.

West Michigan Community Mental Health Services in Ludington is one of the clinics getting $4 million dollars from the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act.

West Michigan Community Mental Health Services have four goals for this money.

Those goals are to increase access to substance abuse treatment, psychiatric services particularly in rural communities, enhance screenings and increase access to treatment for people who have experienced trauma.

“For people that have any tendency toward anxiety or depression or other kinds of mental illness this is a particularly stressful kind of experience and so ensuring that access to those services are available right now regardless of their insurance seems like a really good way to take care of our communities,” said CEO Lisa Williams.

West Michigan Community Mental Health Services has opened a hotline from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone struggling through this pandemic.

The number is 1-855-539-6268.