Science with Samantha: Cloud Soap

Cloud Soap Experiment

Ivory soap is known for being able to float and that is because the little tiny air pockets that have been whipped into the soap. The air pockets in the soap contain small molecules of water. When microwaved, the molecules of water turn to vapor and this causes the air to expand! That expanding air results in the soap to soften into a bubbly cloud. This can actually be related back to what is known as Charles Law. Charles Law states that if the temperature of a gas is increased than the volume of that gas will also increase.

Ingredients Needed:

Ivory Soap* Plate Optional: Bowl Optional: Water

* It is very important to use Ivory soap in this experiment as the air pockets are the key to having a successful experiment!

Some Questions To Prompt The Activity

Why does Ivory soap float? If you break it in half do you notice anything? What is Charles Law?

Experiment Steps: