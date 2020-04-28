Sand Lake Man Accused of Leading Deputies on Lengthy Chase

A Kent County man was arrested in Newaygo County after leading deputies on a lengthy chase.

Monday the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says Grant police tried to stop a car on 112th Street near the East County Line.

The driver ignored their lights, and sped away at 80 miles per hour.

Deputies say the driver eventually crashed on Stanton Road near Newcosta and ran away on foot.

The sheriff’s K-9 team tracked the man through the woods and several swamps.

They eventually arrested the 35-year-old Sand Lake man on several charges including violating probation, running from police, and having meth.